The recent US cyberattack against Iranian missile control systems failed to cause any problems for Tehran, a Minister said in a tweet on Monday.

“They (the American) try hard, but they haven’t yet carried out a successful attack,” Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi tweeted.

According to media reports on Saturday, the Pentagon launched a cyberattack on Iranian rocket launch systems which disabled the military machinery, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Monday, the Iranian minister decried American cyberattacks on Iran over the past years, saying that “we have been facing cyber-terrorism for a long time”.

“Last year, we neutralized 33 million attacks with the (national) firewall,” Jahromi added.

The attack came following Iran’s downing of a US drone on June 20. Tehran said the drone had entered Iranian airspace, a claim which Washington has denied.

Tension has increased between Iran and the US after American President Donald Trump pulled out his country from the 2015 landmark nuclear deal in May 2018 and reimposed energy and financial sanctions, removed under the deal, on Tehran.

Iran has suspended parts of its commitments subject to the nuclear deal and have threatened to go further.

Recently, the US dispatched aircraft carriers and bombers to the region and announced that it will add 1,000 soldiers to its troops in the region.