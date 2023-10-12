US Death Toll In Israel-Hamas War Rises To 22, With 17 Americans Remain Unaccounted For: White House

As the death toll increases, US President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to minimize civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, reported NBC quoting Biden administration officials.

US Death Toll In Israel-Hamas War Rises To 22, With 17 Americans Remain Unaccounted For: White House

Washington: The number of United States citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to at least 22, with at least 17 more Americans unaccounted for, the US Department of State said, adding that the figure is likely to increase in the coming days. Earlier, the US government had confirmed the deaths of 14 Americans in the war that has killed more than 2,300 on both sides in five days.

Trending Now

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said more Americans could be among those taken held hostage by Palestinian militant group Hamas, adding that the US communicating with Israel on recovery of hostages. “We know that, so far, 22 Americans lost their lives and 17 remain unaccounted for. We know that these numbers are likely to increase in the days ahead,” said John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House.

You may like to read

“We have a little bit better sense today of how many more Americans are unaccounted for or missing. We know that a number of those Americans are being held hostage right now by Hamas. I think we all need to steel ourselves for the very distinct possibility that these numbers will keep increasing and that we may, in fact, find out that more Americans are part of the hostage pool,” he said.

Over 1,200 people have been killed in Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, which has countered with airstrikes in Gaza in which around 1,00 people have been killed.

“Our message to all these families affected is that: you know, we’re with you. We’re grieving with you. We’re sorrowful with you. We’re worrying about you. We are going to do everything we can, particularly for those who don’t know where a loved one is, to find out where they are and to get them home with you where they belong. That includes, of course, being willing to assist in advice or counsel when it comes to hostage-recovery efforts,” he said.

“Now, of course, the Israelis have a very robust hostage-recovery capability of their own. Sadly, they have been forced to perfect that particular kind of capability. But we also have a lot of know-how too, and we’re offering to share that with the Israeli Defense Forces,” Kirby said.

As the death toll increases, US President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to minimize civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, reported NBC quoting Biden administration officials. According to the officials, the Biden administration is currently working with other countries to provide safe passage out of Gaza for the civilians.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES