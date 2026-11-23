US Democrats biggest election win since 1992, secure 258 House seats

US Democrats have secured at least 258 House seats, marking their strongest election performance since 1992. They are set to take control of Congress in January 2027.

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US Democrats biggest election win since 1992, secure 258 House seats | Image: ANI

Washington DC: In a historic win, the United States Democrats have secured at least 258 seats in the House of Representatives. It was the strongest general election performance by the Democrats in over three decades. They are set to take control of Congress in January, giving them the opportunity to push major laws and oversee government actions. Democrats have secured 44 House seats so far, surpassing the 40 seats they won in the 2018 midterm elections, which were held during President Donald Trump’s first term.

On Sunday, the milestone was reached after Democrat Chuck Hubbard clinched the seat defeating Republican Representative Virginia Foxx in North Carolina.

Democrats record strongest House performance since 1992

It is to be noted that the Democrats tally their biggest win since 1992. They secured 258 seats, exceeding 257 seats which they won during Barack Obama’s victory in 2008. However, it remains below 300 mark, which they achieved during the Franklin D. Roosevelt era.

The results will lead to a divided government, with Democrats controlling both houses of Congress while Trump remains President.

What is the 100-day agenda of Democrats?

As their majority has expanded, Democrats are now planning a 100-day legislative agenda that aims to highlight the rising cost of living and reverse major policies of the Republican. Their priorities include reversing Republican cuts to Medicaid and restoring expired tax credits under the Affordable Care Act.

Democrats plan to use their congressional powers to investigate the Trump administration. They are also planning to examine how Donald Trump and his family increased their wealth after returning to office.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has not ruled out seeking Trump’s third impeachment.

Democratic Representative Jason Crow said the party’s major victory puts pressure on lawmakers to fulfil their promises.

Jeffries to lead expanded house majority

This expanded majority provides Democrats better flexibility as compared to the Republican’s narrow advantage that House Speaker Mike Johnson tries to manage for over the past two years.

Jeffries is going to make history as the first Black Speaker of the House, if he gets elected fellow leaders on January 3, 2027.

With 258 seats, Democrats can afford to lose several votes and still reach the 218 which is needed to pass laws without Republican support. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez termed the win a historic moment.