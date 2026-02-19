Home

F-22 Raptors, F-35 lightnings and carrier strike groups: US builds massive air armada near Iran amid rising war fears

The United States deploys F-22 Raptors, F-35 Lightnings and carrier strike groups to the Middle East as tensions with Iran escalate, raising global concerns over possible military confrontation.

F-22 Raptors, F-35 lightnings and carrier strike groups

Fearing Iran is beefing up its military might in the Persian Gulf region and increasing tensions between Washington and Tehran over its nuclear deal, the United States has reportedly sent stealth fighter jets to the region.

“The recent aircraft deployments include Raptors, F-35 Lightning stealth fighter jets and F-16s to Air Force bases in Jordan and Saudi Arabia,” USA Today reported.

Jets in Desperate Need of Repair Headed to Warzone?

“In addition to fighter aircraft, officials say airborne early warning and command-and-control aircraft are being moved to bases in the region.”

US Aircraft Carriers Dispatched to Persian Gulf

At least 13 warships are now stationed in the Middle East and eastern Mediterranean Sea, including the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and its escort ships. One of its strike fighter squadrons is flying F/A-18 fighter jets.

“We’re sending an armada,” said Navy Secretary Richard Spencer when asked about Lincoln’s current deployment. “The Ford strike group is headed right now to the same theater.”

Iran Warns Israel Not to Attack Its Nuclear Facilities

A second carrier group, centered on the USS Gerald R. Ford, is also headed to the region. Both carrier strike groups will provide significant air support in the region if diplomacy fails and military action is ordered by President Donald Trump.

US Strike Against Iran Looms?

Despite sending military assets to the Middle East, Trump has reportedly yet to issue a definitive “go” order to attack Iran.

CNN reported U.S. officials as saying Washington “is continuing to discuss options inside the National Security Council and has not yet decided that the benefits of a strike outweigh the risks.”

Stock markets surged on optimism over reports that Trump has not authorized a strike on Iran just yet. Many hope diplomacy prevails.

Iran Conducts Missile Test

In response to U.S. military maneuvers, Iran conducted a missile test near the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions in recent weeks. Iran has also carried out military drills in the Strait of Hormuz with its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces.

American Airlines Flight Pause Due to Tensions with Iran

American Airlines announced it was pausing all flights to five destinations in the Middle East over “pending airspace restrictions” as tensions with Iran escalated. Airline officials said the pause was implemented “out of an abundance of caution related to elevated tensions in the region.”

