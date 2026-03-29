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US devising daring plan to free, open Strait of Hormuz; How will Iran counter it?

US devising ‘daring plan’ to free, open Strait of Hormuz; How will Iran counter it?

Iran has launched attacks against Bahrain and the UAE, while Yemen's Houthi rebels have also entered the fray.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most vital maritime routes.

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing conflict with Iran, the United States now appears to be preparing for a new and extremely dangerous military phase. According to reports from The Washington Post, the US is planning limited ground operations—specifically, ground attacks—within Iranian territory. The focus of these operations will be specifically on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s most critical oil hub, Kharg Island. This will not constitute an all-out war or a large-scale invasion; rather, it will involve small yet highly precise and effective military operations. These missions will utilize Special Forces and select troops who will strike swiftly in an attempt to undermine Iran’s strategic capabilities.

Why is Hormuz in the Crosshairs?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most vital maritime routes, through which a significant portion of the global oil supply passes. The ongoing conflict between Iran and the US has disrupted this route. Consequently, this is having a direct impact on the global economy. According to reports, the US intends to target those Iranian weapon systems deployed around Hormuz that pose a threat to shipping vessels. If these systems are neutralized, the US will attempt to reopen this critical waterway. This is precisely why the USS Tripoli, carrying hundreds of troops, has arrived in the Gulf region.

Why is Kharg Island So Important?

Kharg Island is considered the backbone of Iran’s oil-based economy. It is from this location that Iran exports the majority of its crude oil. If the US were to attack this island or render it inoperable, it would have a direct and severe impact on Iran’s economic power. Experts believe that gaining control over Kharg Island—or inflicting damage upon its infrastructure—could prove to be a major strategic leverage point for the US, enabling it to exert pressure during future negotiations.

How Easy Will It Be for the US to Reopen Hormuz?

While this US plan may sound straightforward in theory, executing it on the ground would be an extremely high-risk undertaking. Kharg Island lies in close proximity to Iran, thereby exposing the American troops stationed there to a constant threat of drone and missile attacks. For this very reason, U.S. military planners are focusing on short, swift operations rather than attempting a prolonged occupation.

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This conflict is no longer confined solely to Iran. Iran has launched attacks against Bahrain and the UAE, while Yemen’s Houthi rebels have also entered the fray. This has significantly escalated tensions throughout the entire region.

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