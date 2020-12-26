New Delhi: After receiving shots of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, a doctor in Boston with a shellfish allergy has developed a severe allergic reaction. As per the reports of the New York Times, Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow at Boston Medical Center, felt dizzy immediately after being inoculated. Also Read - India Gears Up For Mass Roll Out of COVID-19 Vaccine, Dry Run To Be Held in 4 States

In a statement, a spokesman at the Boston Medical Center said," Dr. Sadrzadeh felt he was developing an allergic reaction and was allowed to self-administer his personal epi-pen. He was taken to the Emergency Department, evaluated, treated, observed and discharged. He is doing well today." Notably, this was the first severe reaction publicly related to Moderna's vaccine.

Earlier last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had approved Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, potentially adding the second vaccine into America's mass vaccination effort against a raging pandemic.

Prior to this, the FDA had approved the emergency use authorisation of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Moderna’s vaccine is based on the same technology as Pfizer’s – mRNA. The actual virus is not embedded inside these vaccines and people who get the shots can’t catch the virus from it. Instead, the vaccine contains a piece of genetic code that trains the body’s immune system to recognize the spike protein on the surface of the Covid-19 virus and helps mount an organic defence when the attack comes.