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US bombs Iranian missile sites near Strait of Hormuz, escalation raises fears over shipping and oil supply

US bombs Iranian missile sites near Strait of Hormuz, escalation raises fears over shipping and oil supply

US forces carried out precision strikes on Iranian missile bases near the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying regional tensions and sparking fresh concerns over maritime security and global oil transport routes.

US bombs Iranian missile sites near Strait of Hormuz (Representational image: AI generated)

US airstrikes overnight targeted Iranian missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz in response to escalating attacks across the Middle East. US Central Command announced attacks with multiple 5,000lb “bunker buster” bombs on fixed military positions along Iran’s coastline.

“The sites targeted engaged and stored anti-ship cruise missiles that threatened international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” officials said.

Why the Strait of Hormuz is critical to the world economy

Essentially the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s busiest trade chokepoints. Around 18-20% of all oil consumed around the world flows through the Strait every day. An attack on oil tankers in the region would have had instant repercussions on oil prices and gas supplies around the world.

Tanker traffic through the Strait had ground to a halt in recent days with some ships avoiding the Strait altogether over fears of missile attacks and potential naval battles.

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Also read: ‘Will be sending Warships…’: Trump urges China, France, Japan to send warships to Strait of Hormuz amid Iran blockade, warns of US Strikes

Strike Said to Prevent Threat to Shipping in Strait

The US strikes were described as being necessary to prevent an imminent Iranian attack against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. “This struck was to eliminate that threat,” officials said. “Iranian missile infrastructure around the Strait of Hormuz threatened international shipping.”

Increased tensions across the region have seen multiple countries come under missile and drone attacks this week. Iran had previously vowed to close the Strait of Hormuz should it come under attack from Israel and the US.

Oil Prices Jump as More Countries Tipped to Enter Conflict

Multiple countries across the Middle East have come under attack this week as tensions rise between Iran, Israel and the United States. Oil prices spiked overnight as investors feared that the region could soon erupt into all-out war. Other countries in the region have vowed to take action should they come under attack by Iran including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel.

Iran had vowed retaliation yesterday after attacks on Iran. The country has also blamed Israel for recent attacks on Yemen over the weekend. Allies of the US in the Middle East have also vowed retaliation should they come under attack.

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