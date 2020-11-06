New Delhi: Two days after Election Day and with a nation anxiously waiting for a winner, America continues to closely watch Nevada’s potentially pivotal six Electoral College votes. Even though Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has slowly closed the gap with President Donald Trump and is now trailing by around 18,000 votes with 98% of the vote counted, the overall result still remained in limbo on Thursday, said a USA Today report. Also Read - 12 Handpicked Memes to Peruse While You Wait for US Election Result, 2nd is Our Favourite!

Biden is now just six electoral votes away from reaching the required 270 to claim victory in the presidential race on Thursday. As states still work to finish counting the ballots, at present the race is down to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina, while Biden has already been projected the winner in the key states of Wisconsin and Michigan. Also Read - US Elections 2020: News Broadcasters Cut Away From Trump's Press Conference, Conduct Fact Checks

Earlier in the day, Republican candidate and President Donald Trump who is still at 214 electoral votes has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, to stop ballot counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and to prevent the counting of absentee ballots in Georgia after claiming that it arrived after an Election Day deadline. Also Read - Epic Burn! Greta Thunberg Mocks Trump With His Own Words, Says 'Chill, Donald, Chill!'

Meanwhile, Biden, who has received over 71 million votes, a record number in history, said he now expected to win the presidency, though he stopped short of outright declaring victory. He made the statement while addressing a news conference and was also joined by his running mate Kamala Harris.

Biden said, “I will govern as an American president. There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America.”

I’m confident that we will emerge victorious. But this will not be my victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people. pic.twitter.com/ZqJBVsQuQf — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020

Faced with Trump’s court cases against continuing the counting of postal ballots, Biden said: “Every vote must be counted. No one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever.” “We the people will not surrender,” he added.

Trump, who was ahead in several key states Wednesday morning found his lead whittled down by the evening, tailing Biden’s tally by 50 electoral college votes as more of the postal ballots were counted. He chose not to meet his supporters and stayed inside the White House, however, he took to Twitter to cast doubts on the electoral system’s integrity.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run and controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. Very strange, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely and historically wrong,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the President further questioned the validity of the postal ballots, saying: “They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!”

According to the US election project, 62.1 million postal ballots were used as of Sunday.

Biden’s speech on Wednesday took on a certain decisiveness in tone as confidence grew with the Democratic party with back to back wins in Wisconsin and Michigan. These wins are part of the Democratic effort to reclaim a key part of the “blue wall” that slipped away four years ago.

(With Agency Inputs)