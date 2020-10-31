New Delhi: In the final leg of campaigning four days ahead of the US presidential elections, President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden ganged up against each other to win the Midwestern states which include some of the game-changers for the upcoming polls. Also Read - Trump or Biden, Who Will be Next US President? Here's What Astrologers Have Predicted

Speaking at a rally in Minnesota, Biden hit out at President Donald Trump for dividing the US and turning Americans against one another based on race, ethnicity and national anthem.

“The only thing that can tear America apart is America itself. That’s exactly what Donald Trump has been doing from the beginning. Divide America. Pitting Americans against one another based on race, ethnicity, national origin. That’s wrong. That’s not who we are. Everybody knows who Donald Trump is. Let’s keep showing him who we are,” the Democratic candidate said. Also Read - 2020 US Presidential Election to Be The Most Expensive in History, Expected to Cost $ 14 Billion

Meanwhile, Trump accused his challenger of being a corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betrayed the Americans for the last 47 years.

“Biden is a grimy, sleazy and corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betrayed you for 47 long years. He will look you in the eyes, and then turn right around and stab you in the back. The only thing he cares about is political power,” Trump said in Rochster, Minnesota.

A Democratic stronghold, Trump is seeking to wrest Minnesota for the GOP for decades. He is currently trailing behind with five percentage points.

“There is only one way to defend your family and your country. There is only one way to preserve, protect and defend the American Way of Life: you must show up and vote on November 3rd.

“On November 3rd, vote to defeat Biden and Save American Freedom,” Trump said, making a strong case for his re-election.

On the other hand, Biden said the US cannot afford to have Trump for another four years as the country’s President.

“We cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump. In 2008 and 2012, you placed your trust in me and Barack Obama. And each day we were in office, we worked for you and the entire community. I’ll do it again in 2020,” the 77-year-old candidate asserted.

Biden alleged that the six generals who worked directly for the Trump administration have left and they say he does not deserve to be the commander in chief of the United States.

It must be noted that Joe Biden is significantly leading the poll margin. However, that cannot be taken as the basis for who is likely to win the US presidential elections 2020. Biden is the preferred choice among voters aged 18-29 and 30-44 while 53 per cent of voters aged 65 years and more favoured Trump.

Further classifying voters by race, ethnicity and gender, a survey said that Biden leads the chart with nearly 60 per cent supporters in his favour.