New Delhi: Kamala Harris scripted history on Wednesday as she accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, becoming the the first black and South Asian woman to do so. Remembering her mother as she accepted the nomination, Kamala Harris said, "Oh how I wish she was here tonight, but I know she's looking down on me tonight", Harris said of her mother".

Harris also condemned US President Donald Trump and accused him of turning "our tragedies into political weapons".

"The constant chaos leaves us adrift, makes us afraid…it's a lot," Harris said, speaking of Trump's mismanagement of the virus response.

She then went on to endorse democratic party presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Obama spoke ahead of Harris and handed off to her sister Maya, niece Meena and step-daughter Ella Emhoff who introduced the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee on a historic night, their voices thick with emotion.

With barely 76 days to go before the presidential election, America leads the world in coronavirus cases and deaths.

More than 5 million have been infected by the virus and more than 172,000 Americans are dead because of it.

For three straight days, Democrats at the convention have slammed President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response as scary, disastrous and self serving.

(With agency inputs)