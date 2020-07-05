New Delhi: “I am running for president of the United States”, tweeted Kanye West, an American rapper and a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump on America’s 244th Independence Day. Also Read - 'Secrecy, Deception And Cover-Up': Donald Trump Again Accuses China of Spreading Coronavirus

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag "#2020VISION".

His tweet comes four months before the November 3 US presidential election, thus it was not immediately known if West was serious about his candidacy or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

Soon after West’s tweet, Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla and another celebrity known for eccentric outbursts, took to Twitter and wrote, “You have my full support!”

Former US vice president and Democractic Party candidate Joe Biden, 77, is challenging the 74-year-old Republican incumbent President Trump in the November 3 presidential election.