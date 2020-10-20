New Delhi: In a bid to avoid interruptions that marred the last debate, the microphones of US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden would be muted to give them two minutes of uninterrupted time at the beginning of each segment during their final showdown. Also Read - Trump-Biden Battle: 15 Days to go, What Could Change Till November 3 US Elections?

The US Commission on Presidential Debates said that each candidate will be given two minutes to respond to the moderator's questions, during which time the other man's mic will be turned off. Once they both have had their two minutes, there will be an open discussion, and neither mic will be muted.

"It is the hope of the Commission that the candidates will be respectful of each other's time, which will advance civil discourse for the benefit of the viewing public," the Commission said in a statement.

The development comes just three days before the final presidential debate between Trump and Biden in Nashville, Tenn.

Reacting strongly to the Commission’s decision, Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien said that the US president is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last-minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide an advantage to their favored candidate.

“Trump was planning to raise a number of allegations regarding Biden’s son Hunter — all of which are unsubstantiated. The president’s pursuit of such claims in Ukraine led to his impeachment by the House of Representatives earlier this year. If the media won’t ask Joe Biden these questions, the President will, and there will be no escape for Biden,” Stepien added.

On September 29, during the first round of presidential debate, Trump had repeatedly interrupted Biden.