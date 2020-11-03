











Load More

New Delhi: Americans have started voting in large numbers on Tuesday in one of the most divisive bitter presidential elections in decades in which incumbent Republican Donald Trump is challenged by Democrat Joe Biden. Also Read - US Election 2020: Pro & Anti-Trump Protesters Take to Streets as Results Favour Biden; Police Fear Unrest

Amidst a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 100 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century. Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. Also Read - Victory Prayers, Special Rangoli: Tamil Nadu Village Roots For Kamala Harris’ Win in US Polls

The mail-in ballots could take days or weeks to be counted in some states – meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. Also Read - Joe Biden Creates History With Most Votes Cast for US Presidential Candidate, Breaks Barack Obama's Record

There is an estimated four million Indian-American population of which about 2.5 million are potential voters in the November 2020 presidential elections. Over 1.3 million Indian-Americans are voters in key battleground states, including Texas, Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Large lines were seen and hundreds of people had queued up before polling stations, in particularly in the key battleground States like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.