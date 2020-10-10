New Delhi: The October 15 US presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been canceled, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) confirmed on Friday. Also Read - US Election 2020: President Trump Can Return to 'Public Engagements' From Saturday, Says White House Doctor

Issuing a statement, the CPD said, "The debate, which was scheduled to take place on October 15 in Miami, would not be held. Each (candidate) now has announced alternate plans for that date."

This comes days after coronavirus-stricken US President Donald Trump pulled out of the debate with Biden, objecting to a digital encounter where he could be cut off for interrupting his rival or speaking beyond the allotted time.

“It could end up as a campaign bonanza for Biden if the debate goes ahead next Thursday and only he turns up for the event, answering questions from an audience made of citizens and not just the media people. That would give him a free play and Trump would be seen as backing out of the debate”, Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien had said, adding that the President will instead hold a rally.

By opting out, Trump who has not campaigned directly since last Thursday because of his disease will lose an opportunity to be on a nationally televised event.

His aides have said that he would address the nation, but it has not yet been scheduled.

On the other hand, Biden’s campaign official Kate Bedingfield had confirmed his participation, saying that “Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better.”