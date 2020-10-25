New Delhi: Campaigning for Trump, ahead of the upcoming US elections, Nikki Haley, American former envoy to United Nations asserted that the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi get ‘along so well’ and the two countries are partnering in defence, trade and other sectors. Also Read - With 2 Weeks to Go For US Election 2020, President Donald Trump Casts Early Vote

Speaking at a fireside chat event organised by the Indian Voices for Trump in the battleground state of Philadelphia, Haley said that in the aftermath of the coronavirus, there is more of a coalition that the United States is bringing in India along with Australia and Japan. Also Read - PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Major Projects in Gujarat | All You Need to Know

“The relationship with India has never been stronger ever. India is the largest democracy that shares our values. And President Trump and Prime Minister Modi get along so well. But now we are actually partnering with them on defence and trade and other areas,” she stated. Also Read - Indian-Americans Say Biden, Harris Have Best Understanding of Community; Call Trump 'Foe'