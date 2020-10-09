New Delhi: US President Donald Trump can return to ‘public engagements’ from Saturday as he has completed his treatment for COVID-19, said the White House physician. In a statement, Trump’s doctor Sean Conley asserted that the president had responded “extremely well” to medication and had ‘remained stable’ Also Read - US President Elections: Donald Trump Refuses to Participate in Virtual Second Debate with Joe Biden

"Trump was displaying no signs 'to suggest the progression of illness'. Saturday will be day 10 since [last] Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president's safe return to public engagements at that time," he stated.

Earlier, Dr Conley said that if the president's condition remained the same or improved throughout the weekend and into Monday, "we will all take that final, deep sigh of relief".

On Monday evening, the US president returned to the White House after spending three days at Walter Reed Military hospital. The White House has become a COVID hotspot as 20 staffers have tested positive for the deadly virus.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump pulled out of next Thursday’s TV debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden after organisers said it would have to be a virtual event.

The move sparked a row about how and when further debates would take place. “It’s ridiculous, and then they cut you off whenever they want,” Trump told a Fox News interviewer after the Commission for Presidential Debates announced that it will move next Thursday’s event to a virtual format.

The first presidential debate on September 29 had descended into insults and interruptions. The vice-presidential debate, held on Wednesday night between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, was a far more measured affair.

The US election will be held on November 3. The latest opinion polls suggest Biden has a high single-digit lead nationally, but the outcome is often decided in battleground states where the races can be much closer.

(With agency inputs)