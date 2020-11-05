Washington: As US election heats up with Democratic candidate Joe Biden inching closer to the magic mark of 270, authorities in the US are once again fearing agitation in various states of the country. Even though fears regarding a possible violence on November 3 have died down, the police are keeping preparations in place, a report by Bloomberg said on Thursday. Also Read - Victory Prayers, Special Rangoli: Tamil Nadu Village Roots For Kamala Harris’ Win in US Polls

According to various media reports, several angry supporters of Trump have already gathered at vote-counting centers in Detroit and Phoenix as counting showed trends in favour of Biden.

Simultaneously, anti-Trump protesters have taken to streets demanding that all votes be counted as Trump appealed for a ballot recount in Michigan, where his rival Biden won big.

Trump supporters are also staging a protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, Reuters said in a report.

The voting has closed in several US states. While Trump trails with a distant margin of 50 votes, Joe Biden is only one state away to become the president of US. All eyes are now set on results from Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina. Trump has been performing badly in these states as his margin has shrunk dramatically by half.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump mounted a massive legal battle, filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, and demanded a recount in Wisconsin, claiming fraud. Replying to Trump’s allegations of vote fraud, Biden had said, “Every vote must be counted. No one’s going to take our democracy away for us, not now, not ever. America’s come too far, America’s fought too many battles, America has endured too much to ever let that happen.”