US Election Results 2020 Latest Update: Not able to digest the emerging result of the counting, incumbent President Donald Trump on Thursday said his campaign will be legally challenging "all of the recent Biden claimed states".

"All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First! (sic)," Trump said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Trump had claimed "fraud" in the counting of votes and said he would approach the Supreme Court to stop it.

In Response to Trump’s statement, a team of international observers described his claims of voter fraud as “baseless allegations”, asserting that such remarks harm public trust in democratic institutions.

The observers from the Organization for Security and co-operation in Europe (OSCE), of which the United States is a member, said in a preliminary report on Wednesday that the November 3 general elections were competitive and well managed despite legal uncertainties and logistical challenges.

The report said uncertainty caused by late legal challenges and evidence-deficient claim about election fraud created confusion and concern among election officials and voters.

“Counting and tabulation are ongoing and should continue in accordance with the law and OSCE commitments. Baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent president, including on election night, harm public trust in democratic institutions, the report said.

Trump called the election “a fraud on the American public , without citing any evidence of fraud in the electoral process. The OSCE is the world’s largest security-oriented intergovernmental organisation.