New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming US Presidential elections, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden waded into their first debate on Wednesday morning. Both the candidates are currently debating over several topics such as the Supreme Court, Coronavirus, economy, race and violence etc. Also Read - Trump Rushes Supreme Court Pick Before Election, Harris Tells Voters Not to Give Up

The candidates traded jabs on the controversial question of Trump’s Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett and the pandemic response at a time when the coronavirus has killed more than 200,000 Americans and plunged the economy. Also Read - Trump Avoided Income Tax For Years, Paid Just $750 in 2016-17; President Calls Report 'Totally Fake'

Trump picked Barrett days after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, sparking fears among Democrats that Trump is pushing through his agenda to move the country’s highest court to a 6-3 conservative majority. Also Read - US Judge Blocks President Trump's Order to Ban TikTok From App Store

A total of three 2020 presidential debates are scheduled during the final stretch of the race for the White House. Two more debates are coming up next month, on October 15 at Miami, Florida and October 22, at Nashville, Tennessee.

Recent polling shows Trump’s support among key voter groups has slipped since 2016. Biden stepped onto the stage holding leading in head to head national polls and by razor thin margins in some battlegrounds.