New Delhi: Ahead of the US presidential election 2020 which are slated to be held in November, the Trump campaign has released its first video commercial featuring short clips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and US President Donald Trump's historic address in Ahmedabad. This is to woo the influential Indian-American voters numbering over 2 million in the country.

"America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian-Americans!" Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee said in a tweet releasing the video commercial.

Titled "Four More Years" the 107-second video starts with the iconic footage of Modi and Trump walking hand in hand at the NRG Stadium in Houston during the prime minister's visit to the US last year wherein the leaders of the world's two largest democracies made a joint address before a strong crowd of Indian-Americans numbering more than 50,000.

America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans! 👍🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bkjh6HODev — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) August 22, 2020

The video garnered over 66,000 views on Twitter in the first few hours and became a viral. It was tweeted by the president’s son Donald Trump Jr, who is leading the campaign and is well connected with the Indian-American community.

Amidst cheering of thousands of his supporters in the US, Modi is seen as saying that Trump “needs no introduction” and that “his name comes up in almost every conversation.”

He is the president of the United States of America “Mr Donald Trump”, the prime minister says at the start of the video, that has been conceptualised by Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee.

Modi is highly popular among Indian-Americans. His star appeal has attracted record crowds. His address at the Madison Square Garden in 2015 and then in the Silicon Valley two years later, both attracting more than 20,000 people, making the prime minister perhaps the only foreign leader in recent memory to have addressed such huge rallies in the US.

His “Howdy Modi” address in Houston last September was attended by a record 50,000 people. Trump made a solo trip to Houston to join Modi in addressing the historic rally.

After Modi introduces Trump to “my family”, the second part of the commercial has clips form Trump’s address in Ahmedabad this February.

“America loves India. America respects India. And America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people,” Trump says in the commercial in which he praises the contribution of four million Indian-Americans.

“They are truly spectacular people,” the president said.

The Trump campaign believes that the Indian-Americans can play an important role in this election, especially in the battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, where the two rival campaigns would be battling for every vote. It has also created separate coalitions for the Indian-Americans and Sikhs. For the first time, a presidential campaign has created a coalition group for the Hindus.

