US Election 2024: Michelle Obama Emerges As Top Contender To Replace Biden As Presidential Candidate

When asked if they were in favor of the party “finding another candidate to replace Joe Biden before the election in November,” 48% of Democrats responded in the affirmative, while 38% disagreed.

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the US, has emerged as the top choice to potentially replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections, according to a recent poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports. The survey revealed that nearly half of the Democrats who participated in the poll expressed a preference for a different candidate over Biden to represent the party in the race for the White House.

Around 48% of the Democrats surveyed indicated their approval for the party to consider replacing Joe Biden with another candidate before the November elections, while 38% expressed disapproval. Michelle Obama, who garnered close to twenty percent of the vote, was one of the leading contenders among the potential candidates to succeed the 81-year-old Joe Biden.

Other prominent figures in the poll included Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, California Governor Gavin Newsom, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Vice President Kamala Harris. The survey results indicate a significant level of support within the Democratic party for exploring alternative options to Biden’s candidacy, reflecting a growing sentiment among party members.

As the speculation surrounding potential candidates intensifies, the focus on Michelle Obama as a potential successor to Biden underscores her enduring popularity and influence within the party.

