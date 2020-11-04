New Delhi: The US election race is heating up with US President Donald Trump already winning the key battleground of Florida. This assumes significance as Florida is hailed as make-or-break the game state, where winning from the state becomes crucial in deciding the presidential race winner. Also Read - Meghan Markle Creates History, Becomes First UK Royal to Cast Vote in US Elections

Since Trump has registered a victory from this key state, Biden will need to secure a win in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania to give a neck-and-neck competition to the President.

Meanwhile, Trump has also wrested hotly-contested Ohio from his democratic rival Biden. Lowa and Texas have also been won by the US President.

#BREAKING Trump wins key battleground Florida: US networks pic.twitter.com/z6HXBPetex — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 4, 2020

If political pundits are to be believed, Florida holds the key and is a must-win state for the President. Opinion polls had predicted a win for Biden in Florida but the swing state headed the Donald Trump way.

In 2004 reelection, George W. Bush had won the race here against Al Gore by five points. Obama had also won the state by thin margins in 2008 and 2012. Trump was also swept to victory here over Clinton in 2016.

As per latest trends, US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is ahead with 220 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 213. For a win, 270 electoral votes is needed. Many important states like Pennsylvania are yet to declare their results and it was too soon to call the election for either of the candidates.