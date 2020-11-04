US Election Result 2020: President Donald Trump and his democratic challenger Joe Biden are locked in a tight contest as the world waits with the bated breath for the final US Presidential election results 2020. The US elections were fought under the shadow of Coronavirus pandemic and bitterly-divided nation, yet the country appears to be on track to see over 160 million votes cast, a turnout rate of about 67 per cent, which is higher than the country has witnessed in more than a century. Also Read - US Election 2020: Pro & Anti-Trump Protesters Take to Streets as Results Favour Biden; Police Fear Unrest

Meanwhile, a dozen states in the US could play a crucial role and may also prove to be a deciding factor as they could swing either Trump or Biden to presidential victory.

Let's have a look at these 12 important states that could turn the game around:

1) Florida

Florida, the largest of the traditional battleground, has 29 electoral votes for grabs. In 2004 reelection, George W. Bush had won the race here against Al Gore by five points.

Obama had also won the state by thin margins in 2008 and 2012. Trump was also swept to victory here over Clinton in 2016.

If political pundits are to be believed, Florida holds the key and is a must-win state for the President.

2) Arizona

It has a total of 16 electoral votes. The state has a history of backing with Republicans in the US presidential election. The only Democrat to have won the state since 1952 is Bill Clinton. In 2016, Trump carried the state by just 3 points.

Poll analysts predict a tight contest between Joe and Trump this elections with a tie in the state’s 11 electoral votes.

3) North Carolina

Electoral votes: 15

Obama won the state in 2008 but with a thin margin over his Republican challenger John McCain. In the next elections, Mitt Romney had won the state by roughly 2 points over Obama.

In 2016, Trump won the state by 3.6 points over Hillary Clinton.

Cut to this year’s election, Biden may hold a slight advantage in the state if we go by the recent polls.

4) Pennsylvania

Electoral votes: 20

In 2016, Trump had won the state, making him the first Republican nominee to win here since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

Biden has heavily campaigned in Pennsylvania. He was also known as Pennsylvania’s third senator.

Poll pundits predict Biden to win the seat by mid-single-digit advantage.

5) Wisconsin

Electoral votes: 10

Trump won from here in 2016. This broke the Democrats’ quarter-century old winning streak from the state.

This elections, COVID-19 has hit the state hard. It will be interesting to see if voters go with Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

6) Ohio

Electoral votes: 18

Ohio is a crucial state. Obama had won the state in 2008 and 2012. Trump also carried the state in 2016 by eight points over Clinton.

The state was hailed as a driver of success for George W. Bush in 2004.

This US election, it will be tight contest between Trump and Biden.

7) Lowa

Electoral votes: 6

Obama as well as Trump, both have carried Lowa. According to a foxnews report, the state was not a battleground a year ago. However, the state is being watched upon with keen eyes.

8) Georgia

Electoral votes: 16

From Democrats, Bill Clinton was the last to carry the seat in 1992. Trump won the state in 2016 by 5 points. Poll analysts have given Biden a lead from Georgia.

9) Michigan

Electoral votes: 16

It was a bastion held by Democrats until Trump broke the record in 2016. However, if reports are to be believed, the support base for Trump has dwindled in this state, giving Biden some luck.

10) Nevada

Electoral votes: 6

In 2016, Trump could not register a victory here. The state went to his rival Hillary Clinton, who won by over 2 points.

It will be interesting to see if the coin can be flipped this time.

11) Minnesota

Electoral votes: 10

The Republicans have not had much luck here. Richard Nixon was the last Republican to win the state in 1972.

In 2016, Trump lost the state to Clinton. But this election, situation is much better for Trump but Biden is projected to have advantage from Minnesota.

12) Texas

Electoral votes: 38

In 2016, Trump carried the state by nine votes. He is projected to register a narrow-win from here.