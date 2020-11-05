As Democrat Joe Biden inches close to victory after winning Michigan and Wisconsin, incumbent Republican President Donald Trump has moved ahead with his plan to mount a massive legal battle. Trump’s campaign on Wednesday filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, and will also ask for a recount in Wisconsin. Also Read - Amid Election Outcome Uncertainty, US Officially Leaves Paris Climate Agreement

The lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania both demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, the campaign says.

"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access," the campaign of Trump said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Joe Biden is leading the race with 253 electoral votes while Trump has 213 electoral votes, as per an AP report. Results are still awaited in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.