New Delhi: A bitterly-fought US election came to an overwhelming conclusion on Saturday when Democratic candidate Joe Biden paved his way to the White House, defeating incumbent President Donald Trump. Moments later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted out his hearty congratulations to Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris and said he looked forward to strengthening US-India ties.

India has been preparing for a possible change in the White House for months and reports are that Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador in the US, even held meetings with Congressmen from the Democratic party.

However, the question is whether India is ready to bid adieu to bonhomie Trump and deal with the expected changes under the Biden administration.

Let’s take a look:

1. First of all, PM Modi is known to maintain good relations with all foreign countries as long as they don’t start showing duplicate consensus towards India. So the road is clear from New Delhi’s side for the Biden administration.

2. Although in the larger aspect, India’s relations with the US are likely to remain unchanged, Biden is expected to focus closely on the Indo-Pacific issues with India as its priority, along with minor changes on the dollar and diaspora front.

3. India was long prepared for the possibility of Biden taking over the White House and the two administration’s connection dates back to when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was the Indian Ambassador to the US.

4. Biden has in the past shown support to India in critical areas including civil nuclear cooperation and counter-terrorism. He also played a critical role as the Vice President with Barack Obama by getting the Senate’s approval for India-US civil nuclear agreement in 2008.

5. Biden has already extended support on India’s situation with China and said that the two countries “will stand together against terrorism in all its forms and work together to promote a region of peace and stability where neither China nor any other country threatens its neighbours.”

6. Biden had also said that he seeks to develop a more reliable supply chain with India that is less China-centric. This could mean a promising boost for India’s economy.

7. Further, the US and India have already discussed cooperation in emerging technology areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, data, quantum computing etc and the same is likely to continue under the Biden administration.

8. India, however, may face challenges with the Biden administration in dealings regarding climate change and human rights violation. Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to look at India with a stricter eye.

9. As the Biden administration sets foot to focus on an all-inclusive ecosystem, it is likely to expect the same from India. This might become a challenge for the Indian government which faces frequent criticism over Hindu majoritarianism and the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

10. Lastly, under Joe Biden’s America, close to 11 million undocumented immigrants are expected to be granted American citizenship, including over 500,000 from India. This was a part of the policy document issued by the Biden campaign which read that the US President-elect will also establish a minimum admission number of 95,000 refugees annually.

While outgoing President Donald Trump refuses to concede the White House, Joe Biden will be taking office as the 46th President of the US in January.