Live Updates

  • 4:53 PM IST

    US Election Results 2020 Live: A Michigan judge has dismissed Trump’s lawsuit over whether enough GOP challengers had access to the handling of absentee ballots.

  • 3:47 PM IST

    US Election Results 2020 Live: Donald Trump supporters and opponents protest outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden pulls ahead of Donald Trump in crucial battleground state of Georgia.

  • 2:16 PM IST

    US Election Results 2020: In Georgia, Trump is just 665 votes ahead of Biden. As per the reports, 99 per cent of votes have been counted.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    US Election Results 2020: Following Trump’s address to the nation from the White House yesterday, Stephen Colbert, host of ‘Late Show’, briefly broke down “We all knew he would do this… What I didn’t know that it would hurt so much. I didn’t expect this to break my heart. For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right. From the briefing room in the White House – our House, not his – that is devastating,” Colbert said.

  • 1:21 PM IST

  • 1:12 PM IST

    US Election Results 2020: Amid counting of votes, Trump took to Twitter and said he “easily wins the presidency with legal votes cast”. He added,”The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!”

  • 12:24 PM IST

  • 12:24 PM IST

    US Election Results 2020: As the world awaits the results of the election, TMC leader Derek O’Brien took to Twitter and reminds Indians that PM Modi had supported Trump’s candidature. He has shared a video of ‘Howdy Modi’ event, that took place in US city of Houston last year.

  • 12:02 PM IST

    US Election Results 2020: Donald Trump leading in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. Biden, on the other hand, is narrowing the gap in all three states and is leading by about 11,438 votes in Nevada.

US Election Results 2020: Accusing the Democrats of trying to “stealing” the US election with illegal votes,  President Donald Trump, claimed he would ‘easily win’ the race against Joe Biden without the alleged interference. Also Read - 12 Handpicked Memes to Peruse While You Wait for US Election Result, 2nd is Our Favourite!

“If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. I have already decisively won many critical states. We won by historic numbers”, said the US President. Also Read - US Elections 2020: News Broadcasters Cut Away From Trump's Press Conference, Conduct Fact Checks

His remarks come after Biden headed towards victory and created history, surpassing the record set by Barack Obama in 2008. Also Read - Epic Burn! Greta Thunberg Mocks Trump With His Own Words, Says 'Chill, Donald, Chill!'

Meanwhile, US courts have dismissed Trump campaign’s lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia related to electoral malpractice. In Michigan, the campaign had sought to stop counting of absentee ballots, while in Georgia it had alleged that even improper ballots were being counted.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens Thursday rejected the lawsuit, arguing that the Michigan Secretary of State is not involved with the local counting process. A formal order would be issued on Friday.