

















Load More

US Election 2020: The whole world is sitting on the edge of their seat as we await the presidential polls to close anytime soon in what has been dubbed as a watershed moment in the history of America. US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden both exuded confidence of a big victory as Americans set out in large numbers to cast their ballots. Also Read - Meghan Markle Creates History, Becomes First UK Royal to Cast Vote in US Elections

US election 2020 has been deemed as the most significant democratic exercise in recent history. Remarkably, more than 102 million Americans have already casted their votes before the Election Day through early votes. Also Read - US Election 2020: Pro & Anti-Trump Protesters Take to Streets as Results Favour Biden; Police Fear Unrest

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Trump said that he will declare victory only when and if he wins the poll, making an attempt to clarify his ambiguous position during a chaotic election. Speaking to Fox News over the phone, the Republican candidate said, “When there is victory. If there is victory. You know, there is no reason to play games.” Also Read - Victory Prayers, Special Rangoli: Tamil Nadu Village Roots For Kamala Harris’ Win in US Polls

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden urged the people of the country to place faith in him and his running mate Kamala Harris and said they “can heal the soul of this nation — I promise we won’t let you down.”

Although voters from all 50 states participated in the presidential elections, 12 key states are likely to determine the results for the 2020 US election. These are — Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, New Hampshire and Texas.

Polls will open and close across the US at different times Tuesday, anywhere after 6 am and before 9 pm local time, which is 10½ to 13½ hours ahead of Indian time.