US Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is on the verge of victory and is likely to lead the United States for the next four years by ousting Donald Trump from the White House.

According to CNN, former Vice President Joe Biden has taken lead over Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, taking him closer to the 270 electoral college votes he needs to win the US presidential election.

Biden leads Trump with 253 electoral college votes to 213 votes, as per the latest updates.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania court has ordered election officials to stop counting some votes after Biden pulled ahead of President Donald Trump in the state.

The ruling issued on Friday might delay the completion of voting in the state, where a victory could give the presidency to Biden.