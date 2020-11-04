US Election Results 2020: While counting of votes has not yet been completed in four states, US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday claimed that he has already won the 2020 presidential election, in an address to supporters and family at the White House. He further accused the Joe Biden campaign of election fraud, and said he would move the US Supreme Court to stop votes from being counted. Also Read - US Election Results 2020: Trump, Biden Campaign Lawyers Ready For a Fierce Legal Battle if Election Outcome Heads to Court

“We want all voting (read counting) to stop,” he said, in an address from the White House.

“We were going to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. Our goal is to ensure the integrity for the good of the country. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So, we will be going to US Supreme Court,” Trump said. The President further said that he was going to declare victory on Tuesday evening.

Without providing any evidence and despite millions of votes yet to be counted, the President said: “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. “We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off.”

Attacking legitimate vote-counting efforts, the President said: “Millions and millions of people voted for us. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people.”

Trump also celebrated his big win in Florida, considered a make or break state to determine the final result, the BBC reported. Boasted about his win in Florida, he said: “We didn’t (just) win it, we won it by a lot.”

He also claimed a lead in Pennsylvania, similarly like his Democratic rival Joe Biden did earlier on election night.

Biden, however, expressed confidence he would ultimately prevail, and thank his supporters saying, “Your patience is commendable. We knew this would go long, but who knew it would go till tomorrow morning, or even longer. We feel good about where we are, we really do… We are on track to win this election.”

Meanwhile, thousands of mail-in ballots remain uncounted in four states as the counting process has been suspended for the night.

The states where Trump has won are South Dakota, Utah, Missouri, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Indiana. Meanwhile, Biden has won Delaware, Colorado, New Hampshire, District of Columbia, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Virginia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island and California.

