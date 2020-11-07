New Delhi: As counting trends favoured democratic candidate Joe Biden with him leading with 253 electorate votes as against Donald Trump’s 214, Biden’s campaign warned the incumbent President of being escorted out of the White House if he didn’t accept the final result. Also Read - US Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: 'Going to Win This Race With Clear Majority', Says Biden; Trump Refuses to Concede

"As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House," AFP quoted Biden campaign as saying, in what seemed as an apparent warning to Trump in the face of his possible defeat.

While addressing in his home city of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden seemed confident of his victory. "We must put the anger — and the demonization — behind us. It's time for us to come together as a nation and heal," Biden said.

“My responsibility as president will be to represent the whole nation,” the foreign news agency quoted Biden as saying. This stands in sharp contrast to Trump’s four years of ruling, driven by provocation and bitterly-divided nation.

Currently, Biden appears close to winning the presidency after securing over 27,000 votes more than President Donald Trump in battleground Pennsylvania. He is also leading in the swing states of Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.