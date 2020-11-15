Washington: Even though President Donald Trump’s legal efforts seem to have backfired, he is praising attorney Rudy Giuliani. Also Read - China Declines to Congratulate Joe Biden; Says His Victory Should Have Legal Endorsement

"Rather than revealing widespread — or even isolated — fraud, the effort by Trump's legal team has so far done the opposite: It's affirmed the integrity of the election that Trump lost. Nearly every GOP challenge has been tossed out. Not a single vote has been overturned," The Washington Post reported on Saturday.

However, President Trump, who has refused to concede, sees things differently.

“I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!” Trump tweeted on Sunday morning (local time).

The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, claiming voting irregularities.