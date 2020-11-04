Seems the excitement of US elections is too much for Donald Trump Jr to handle as he tweeted a distorted map of India on Tuesday, much to the ridicule of social media users. In a major goof-up, Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump shared the map of India with the entire country in blue shade while Kashmir was in red colour, indicating a divide. The map also showed regions of northeastern India in red. Also Read - Meghan Markle Creates History, Becomes First UK Royal to Cast Vote in US Elections
Predicting a 'red wave' Donald Trump Jr posted a world map with the majority of countries filled in with red, the Republican Party's colour to indicate that his father will emerge victorious in the election, which is underway in the United States.
Further, the predominantly red world map is shown with the exception of India which he has depicted in blue, meaning it will vote for Biden. The map showed India in blue while the region of Jammu and Kashmir was shown in red and voting for Donald Trump.
Trump jr tweeted, “Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE”
Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir mocked his tweet and wrote, “So much for the friendship with Trump Senior. Junior has placed India firmly with
@JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris though interestingly Jr. believes J&K & the NorthEast go against the rest of India & will vote Trump. Someone needs to take his colouring pencils away”.
Shashi Tharoor, Congress party leader also took a taking a jibe at PM Modi while referencing to Trump Jr’s tweet.
Several users on social media speculated that Trump Jr may have confused India for Iran while others said he needs Geography lessons.
In the map, as coloured by Trump, China has been painted in Blue as the US President, on a continuous basis, slammed Beijing for the outbreak of COVID-19 in the US and the current sour trade relations between the country.
Pakistan, Myanmar, Bhutan, Bangladesh are all in red while Sri Lanka is in blue.
