Seems the excitement of US elections is too much for Donald Trump Jr to handle as he tweeted a distorted map of India on Tuesday, much to the ridicule of social media users. In a major goof-up, Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump shared the map of India with the entire country in blue shade while Kashmir was in red colour, indicating a divide. The map also showed regions of northeastern India in red. Also Read - Meghan Markle Creates History, Becomes First UK Royal to Cast Vote in US Elections

Predicting a ‘red wave’ Donald Trump Jr posted a world map with the majority of countries filled in with red, the Republican Party’s colour to indicate that his father will emerge victorious in the election, which is underway in the United States. Also Read - US Election 2020: Pro & Anti-Trump Protesters Take to Streets as Results Favour Biden; Police Fear Unrest

Further, the predominantly red world map is shown with the exception of India which he has depicted in blue, meaning it will vote for Biden. The map showed India in blue while the region of Jammu and Kashmir was shown in red and voting for Donald Trump. Also Read - Victory Prayers, Special Rangoli: Tamil Nadu Village Roots For Kamala Harris’ Win in US Polls

Trump jr tweeted, “Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE”

Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir mocked his tweet and wrote, “So much for the friendship with Trump Senior. Junior has placed India firmly with

@JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris though interestingly Jr. believes J&K & the NorthEast go against the rest of India & will vote Trump. Someone needs to take his colouring pencils away”.

So much for the friendship with Trump Senior. Junior has placed India firmly with @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris though interestingly Jr. believes J&K & the NorthEast go against the rest of India & will vote Trump. Someone needs to take his colouring pencils away. https://t.co/AqVyX4ixdl — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 3, 2020

Shashi Tharoor, Congress party leader also took a taking a jibe at PM Modi while referencing to Trump Jr’s tweet.

The price of Namo’s bromance: Kashmir & the NorthEast cut off from the rest of India, &the whole “filthy" place relegated by Don Jr to the realm of hostiles, along with China&Mexico. So much for the crores spent on obsequious serenading stadium events! https://t.co/fsI53aSkpv — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 3, 2020

Several users on social media speculated that Trump Jr may have confused India for Iran while others said he needs Geography lessons.

Oh my god he thinks India is Iran doesn’t he https://t.co/9QniY1SS68 — Samantha Pritchard (@thucydiplease) November 3, 2020

I’m pretty sure Don Jr. confused Iran and India on a world map. That’s my theory and I’m sticking to it. https://t.co/bh59fw40es — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) November 3, 2020

India without Jammu & Kashmir! 🤦‍♂️

Trump Junior needs Geography lessons to begin with! Is this really how Trump wants the Election Day to begin? Not surprised though! https://t.co/T5EflZphXV — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 3, 2020

In the map, as coloured by Trump, China has been painted in Blue as the US President, on a continuous basis, slammed Beijing for the outbreak of COVID-19 in the US and the current sour trade relations between the country.

Pakistan, Myanmar, Bhutan, Bangladesh are all in red while Sri Lanka is in blue.

(With Agency inputs)