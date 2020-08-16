New Delhi: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that if elected, his administration will stand with New Delhi in confronting the threats it faces and called for strengthening the “bond” between India and the US. Also Read - US Election 2020: 'I Have More Indians Than Her,' Donald Trump's Latest Attack on Kamala Harris

“I have said that if the US and India became closer partners, then the world will be a safer place. If elected president, I’ll continue to believe it and continue what I’ve long called for including standing with India and confronting threats it faces in its own region and along its borders,” he said, wishing a happy Independence Day to Indians and the diaspora. Also Read - Amul Celebrates Historic Selection of Kamala Harris As VP Candidate With An Adorable Doodle

Presidential elections in the US will be held on November 3 and the 77-year-old is challenging incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in the polls. Also Read - 'America is Crying Out,' Says Kamala Harris, Joins Joe Biden on Stage For The First Time

“We share a special bond that I’ve seen deepened over many years as a US Senator and Vice President,” he said.

“Fifteen years ago, I was leading the efforts to approve the historic civil nuclear deal with India. I said that if the US and India became closer friends and partners, then the world will be a safer place,” Biden, who was vice-president in the Obama administration, said while addressing the Indian-American community on India’s Independence Day.

He said that he will work on expanding two-way trade between the two nations and take on big global challenges like climate change and global health security.

If elected, the Democratic candidate said, he will work to strengthen the democracies where diversity is a mutual strength.

On this day, let us “continue to deepen the bond that endures between our nation’s and our people, Biden said.

In a major policy document for Indian-Americans released on India’s 74th Independence Day, the Joe Biden Campaign also emphasised its support to the family-based immigration system and streamlining processing for religious worker visas.

The administration will also take steps to stem the rising tide of hate and bigotry, address the security needs of the house of worship, eliminate language barriers and honour the diversity and contributions of Indian-Americans, it said.

This is for the first time that a Democratic presidential candidate has come out with an exclusive policy document for Indian-Americans. There are 1.3 million eligible Indian-American voters across eight battleground states. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to address the Indian-American community in a video message later in the day.

Joe Biden will support family-based immigration and preserve family unification as a core principle of our immigration system, which includes reducing the family visa backlog, his campaign said.

(With Agency Inputs)