New Delhi: Soon after acknowledging democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory in US presidential elections 2020, President Donald Trump backtracked saying that he concedes 'nothing'.

"He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION", tweeted Trump, without taking Biden's name.

He added, "We won't let a RIGGED ELECTION steal our Country. We will win".

Earlier he appeared to acknowledge losing the US polls but continued with his ‘vote-rigging’ claims. Trump had said, “He won because the election was Rigged. No vote watchers or observers allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

Notably, Trump had refused to accept the media declaration that Biden was the winner based on their projections of the November 3 election’s outcome, even though the counting was still continuing and there have been no official announcements.

Last week, the media gave 306 electoral college votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. 270 electoral college votes are needed for victory.

The media declaration of the election results has been acknowledged by many US politicians, including a few Republicans, and international leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has congratulated Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.