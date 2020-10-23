New Delhi: Reacting to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s comments on COVID-19 deaths in the US, President Donald Trump on Thursday said that a vaccine is “ready” and going to be announced “within weeks” to combat the deadly virus, during the final debate before the presidential election. Also Read - Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh Announce Free COVID-19 Vaccine After BJP's Poll Promise in Bihar

The coronavirus dominated the opening minutes of the Trump-Biden face-off in Nashville with President Trump terming the contagion a worldwide problem . Also Read - Look at India, The Air is Filthy: Trump in Final Presidential Debate 2020 | LIVE Updates

This has been a worldwide problem, but I’ve been congratulated by many countries on what we’ve been able to do, he said at the debate held in Nashville, Tennessee. Also Read - Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Gets Nod For Phase 3 Trials; Serum & Partners to Develop Covid Treatment

“We have a vaccine that’s coming, it’s ready. It’s going to be announced within weeks and it’s going to be delivered, the President said.

Trump claimed that he had done a good job with a worldwide pandemic, saying the country needs to learn to live with it to which Biden responded that Trump has no plan.

“He always says people are learning to live with it. People are learning to die with it,” Biden said.

“I will take care of this. I will make sure we have a plan,” the former vice president said.

Biden said that this is a dark winter as he came down heavily on the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic.

Trump praised the US response to the pandemic, claiming that the crisis is going away .

On the question of lockdown, Trump said, “We don’t have the ability to lock ourselves in basement.”

“We’re not going to shut down and we have to open our schools. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself,” he said.

According to Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, the coronavirus has so far infected more than 41 million people and killed over 1.1 million people globally. The US is the worst affected country with over 8 million cases and 223,000 deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)