  • Home
  • News
  • US Embassy in Karachi attacked after Ali Khameneis death, tear gas fired, security beefed up

US Embassy in Karachi attacked after Ali Khamenei’s death, tear gas fired, security beefed up

Three US embassy staffs reportedly injured after protestors attacked the American embassy in Karachi, Pakistan.

Published date india.com Published: March 1, 2026 12:28 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
US Embassy in Karachi attacked after Ali Khamenei's death, tear gas fired, security beefed up

Three US embassy staffs reportedly injured after protestors attacked the American embassy in Karachi, Pakistan.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.