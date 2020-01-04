New Delhi: A rocket attack was reported near US Embassy in Baghdad on Saturday. As per the security sources, two missiles hit the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions in the Iraqi capital. This comes days after the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force Qasem Soleimani was killed in an air-strike carried out by US near Baghdad airport in Iraq.

Two rockets hit Iraq base where US troops deployed, security sources say: AFP News Agency https://t.co/1dwvBM9e1y — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

Taking to Twitter, a BBC journalist informed that the rocket attack near US Embassy in Baghdad took place in two rounds. “2 rounds rockets attack near US embassy in Baghdad landed famous near cross swords,” read the journalist’s tweet. If reports are to be believed, Katyusha rocket has hit heavily fortified Green Zone. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had warned the US of consequences over the death of Soleimani.”The Americans were not aware of the big mistake they made; they will face the consequences of their crime, not only today but also in the coming years,” Rouhani said as he visited relatives of Soleimani.

“There is no doubt that the US is now more hated among Iranians and Iraqis. Soleimani’s blood will be avenged on the day we see the evil hand of America is cut short of the region for good,” he added.

On Friday, Soleimani, the Quds Force chief and the architect and enabler of several powerful Shia militias across the Middle East, was killed alongside Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an Iraqi militia.

Soleimani was in charge of Iran’s foreign policy strategy as the head of the Quds Force, an elite wing of the IRGC, which the US has designated as a terror organisation.

The US airstrike came after Iraqi protesters on December 31 stormed the US embassy compound in Baghdad to protest the American air raids conducted on December 29 against five bases of Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, claiming the lives of 25 people.