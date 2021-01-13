New Delhi: After nearly seven decades, the United States on Wednesday, executed convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, after the Supreme Court cleared the last hurdle for her execution by overturning a stay, said a report. Also Read - Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Centre's Plea For Separate Execution Till Friday 2 PM

According to a report by the Associated Press, Lisa Montgomery, a 52-year-old woman from Kansas city, was put to death by lethal injection for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb. Montgomery was the 11th prisoner to receive a lethal injection under the Trump administration since July after the nation resumed federal executions following 17 years without one.

Issuing a statement, Montgomery's attorney, Kelley Henry said, "The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight. Everyone who participated in the execution of Lisa Montgomery should feel shame."

“The government stopped at nothing in its zeal to kill this damaged and delusional woman. Lisa Montgomery’s execution was far from justice,” added Henry.

In 2004, Montgomery killed 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore using a rope to strangle the victim, who was eight months pregnant, and then cut the baby girl from the womb with a kitchen knife. Montgomery, reportedly, took the child with her and attempted to pass the girl off as her own.

According to Montgomery’s legal team, she had suffered “sexual torture,” including gang rapes, as a child, which had permanently scarred her emotionally and exacerbating mental-health issues that ran in her family. However, during trial, prosecutors accused Montgomery of faking mental illness and noted that the murder of Stinnett was premeditated and included meticulous planning, including online research on how to perform a C-section.