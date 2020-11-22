New Delhi: The United States hopes to produce a coronavirus vaccine by early December, the head of the US government’s vaccine effort said on Sunday as cases continued to surge across the nation. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Sputnik V to Cost Less Than Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vax, Claims Russia

The vaccination program developed by leading drugmaker Pfizer Inc could begin as early as December 11-12 and could be a turning point in the worst-hit country's battle against the deadly virus that has claimed more than 255,000 lives, making it the world's highest reported toll so far.

"Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours from the approval, so I expect maybe on day two after approval on the 11th or the 12th of December," by the US Food and Drug Administration, Moncef Slaoui told CNN, as quoted by AFP.

Pfizer, which was reported as 95 per cent effective, has said the emergency use of its vaccine could start the process early and the doses could be available as early as next month.

Slaoui estimated that 20 million people across the US could be vaccinated in December, with 30 million per month after that.

Meanwhile, the final results of the vaccine trials are still being computed.