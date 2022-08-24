Washington: The US has extended its travel ban on North Korea for one more year, a government notice showed on Wednesday. The State Department announced the extension of the ban through August 31, 2023, in the Federal Register notice published on Tuesday, reports Yonhap News Agency. The restriction — initially imposed in 2017 and since renewed every year — was set to expire at the end of this month.Also Read - Islamabad Police Raids PTI Leader Shahbaz Gill's Apartment, Recovers Arms

“The Department of State has determined there continues to be serious risk to US citizens and nationals of arrest and long-term detention constituting imminent danger to their physical safety,” the notice read. Also Read - US And South Korea Commence Biggest Military Drills In Years Amid North Korean Nuclear Threats

“Accordingly, all US passports shall remain invalid for travel to, in, or through the DPRK unless specially validated for such travel under the authority of the Secretary of State.” Also Read - US Agency Hits 5 Crypto Firms With Cease And Desist Over 'false' Claims

The DPRK stands for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the North’s official name.

In September 2017, the US banned travel to North Korea after the death of Otto Warmbier, an American student who had suffered serious injuries while in North Korean custody for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster.