Home

News

US extracts highly enriched uranium from Venezuela, transfers it to Washington to process it itself

US extracts highly enriched uranium from Venezuela, transfers it to Washington to process it itself

The American agency National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said that this operation is important for the security of South America and the US.

According to US officials, this work was completed in less than six weeks.

New Delhi: The US has removed 13.5 kg of highly enriched uranium from Venezuela. This uranium was kept in an old research reactor for many years. The Uranium was removed from the site near Caracas and safely shipped to the US, the US said on Friday.

Uranium To Be Processed In South Carolina

This operation was carried out by the United States, Venezuela, Britain and the IAEA. According to the US Department of Energy, uranium was transported to America by land and sea. It will now be processed at the Savannah River Nuclear Site in South Carolina.

The American agency National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said that this operation is important for the security of South America and the US. According to the agency, Venezuela’s RV-1 research reactor was used for nuclear research for several decades. Even after research was stopped in 1991, highly enriched uranium was kept there.

Uranium Packed In Special Containers

According to US officials, this work was completed in less than six weeks. Uranium is packed in special containers. After this, about 100 miles were taken by road to the port. From there, it was sent to the United States by the British Nuclear Transport Solutions Company ship.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

NNSA Deputy Administrator Dr. Matt Napoli also arrived in Venezuela to oversee the mission. He said that the operation was successful because of the experience of the team. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also confirmed the operation. The agency said it was a complex and sensitive operation.

According to NNSA, since 1996, the agency has removed or secured more than 7,350 kg of highly enriched uranium and plutonium from many countries around the world.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.