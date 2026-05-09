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US extracts highly enriched uranium from Venezuela, transfers it to Washington to process it itself

The American agency National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said that this operation is important for the security of South America and the US.

Published date india.com Published: May 9, 2026 7:06 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
USA, highly enriched uranium, Venezuela, Washington, uranium, Caracas, United States, Britain, IAEA, Savannah River Nuclear Site, South Carolina, NNSA, nuclear research
According to US officials, this work was completed in less than six weeks.

New Delhi: The US has removed 13.5 kg of highly enriched uranium from Venezuela. This uranium was kept in an old research reactor for many years. The Uranium was removed from the site near Caracas and safely shipped to the US, the US said on Friday.

Uranium To Be Processed In South Carolina

This operation was carried out by the United States, Venezuela, Britain and the IAEA. According to the US Department of Energy, uranium was transported to America by land and sea. It will now be processed at the Savannah River Nuclear Site in South Carolina.

The American agency National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said that this operation is important for the security of South America and the US. According to the agency, Venezuela’s RV-1 research reactor was used for nuclear research for several decades. Even after research was stopped in 1991, highly enriched uranium was kept there.

Uranium Packed In Special Containers

According to US officials, this work was completed in less than six weeks. Uranium is packed in special containers. After this, about 100 miles were taken by road to the port. From there, it was sent to the United States by the British Nuclear Transport Solutions Company ship.

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NNSA Deputy Administrator Dr. Matt Napoli also arrived in Venezuela to oversee the mission. He said that the operation was successful because of the experience of the team. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also confirmed the operation. The agency said it was a complex and sensitive operation.

According to NNSA, since 1996, the agency has removed or secured more than 7,350 kg of highly enriched uranium and plutonium from many countries around the world.

About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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