US grounds all departing flights nationwide after major communication failure; 11,000 flights hit, thousands stranded

A major communication failure at US air traffic control centres forced the FAA to halt all departing flights nationwide, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. More than 11,000 flights were delayed or cancelled, disrupting air travel across the United States.

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US grounds all departing flights nationwide after major communication failure; 11,000 flights hit, thousands stranded (Photo: Xinhua/IANS)

Air travel across the United States was thrown into chaos on Friday after a major communication failure disrupted air traffic control operations across the country. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide halt on departing flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports and forcing airlines to cancel and delay services.

The disruption affected airports across the country, from New York and Boston to Los Angeles and Seattle. According to flight-tracking service FlightAware, more than 11,000 flights were delayed or cancelled, including over 1,000 cancellations and nearly 10,000 delays.

The FAA issued the nationwide ground stop at 3:54 pm Eastern Time (8:54 pm GMT), asking airlines to keep aircraft on the ground until further notice. Planes that were already in the air were allowed to continue towards their destinations and land safely. At the time of the order, 4,042 aircraft were flying towards US airports, according to Flightradar24.

What caused the nationwide flight disruption?

The FAA said a telecommunications failure had affected air traffic control centres across the United States. The problem disrupted communication systems used by air traffic controllers to coordinate aircraft movements and manage flights.

The outage reportedly affected multiple regional air traffic control centres, including facilities responsible for managing busy airspace around major US cities. As a safety measure, authorities decided to stop departing flights until the situation could be brought under control.

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the initial assessment pointed towards a telecommunications problem. He also said there was no evidence of a cyberattack at that stage, while officials continued to investigate the incident.

Thousands of passengers stranded at airports

The sudden shutdown created confusion at airports across the country. Passengers were seen waiting in long queues at airline counters as departure boards displayed delays and cancellations. The problem also affected incoming flights. With aircraft unable to depart, airport gates quickly became occupied, leaving arriving planes waiting on taxiways or forcing some flights to divert to other airports.

The disruption was not limited to domestic travel. Airlines operating flights from Canada and Europe also faced problems as they struggled to adjust their schedules and manage services to the US.

According to reports, around 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers were scheduled to depart after 4 pm on Friday, adding to concerns about the scale of the disruption.

Is this the first nationwide flight shutdown since 9/11?

The previous nationwide ground stop took place on January 11, 2023, when a technical failure affected the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system. The system provides pilots with important information about potential hazards, airport conditions and other safety-related issues.

That incident forced the FAA to temporarily stop all departing flights across the country. More than 1,300 flights were cancelled and nearly 10,000 were delayed.

The November 13 shutdown is another major disruption to the country’s aviation network and has once again raised questions about the reliability of the technology used to manage US air traffic.