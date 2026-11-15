US Federal Aviation Administration to conduct 5-day audit of India’s aviation safety oversight framework from November 16

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will begin a five-day audit of India's aviation safety oversight system from November 16 to 20 under the IASA programme, crucial for retaining Category 1 status.

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DGCA action update- Representational image

New Delhi: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will commence a crucial five-day review of India’s aviation safety oversight framework starting Monday, November 16, as the rapidly expanding Indian aviation sector seeks to retain its top-tier Category 1 safety rating. Conducted from November 16 to 20 under the FAA’s International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme, the audit will evaluate whether India’s civil aviation regulator possesses the institutional capacity and regulatory oversight required to ensure international service compliance.

Key Highlights:

Five-Day Safety Review: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will conduct an audit of India’s aviation safety oversight system from November 16 to 20.

Category 1 Status at Stake: The upcoming assessment will play a decisive role in determining whether India retains its top-tier Category 1 aviation safety rating.

Rapid Sector Expansion: The review takes place amid rapid growth in India’s aviation industry, placing heightened responsibility on domestic regulators to uphold global safety benchmarks.

IASA Evaluation Scope: Under the FAA’s International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme, the US regulator examines if a nation’s civil aviation authority has the regulatory capability and institutional framework needed to oversee airlines operating international flights.

Under the FAA’s International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme, the US regulator evaluates whether a country’s civil aviation authority possesses the regulatory capability and institutional framework required to oversee airlines operating international services. The assessment also determines whether carriers from that country can operate flights to the United States or enter into codeshare arrangements with US airlines.

Upcoming review will assess the effectiveness of DGCA

The upcoming review will assess the effectiveness of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in enforcing safety regulations and maintaining standards prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). India currently holds Category 1 status, the highest rating under the FAA’s safety assessment framework. The classification signifies that the country’s aviation regulator complies with ICAO standards and has adequate oversight mechanisms in place.

At present, Air India is the only Indian carrier operating direct flights to destinations in the United States. India last underwent an IASA review beginning in October 2021, when FAA officials inspected the DGCA’s systems and procedures. That review involved follow-up consultations in April 2022 and additional assessments in July and September of the same year.

In April 2023, the FAA announced that India had successfully retained its Category 1 rating. Last year, an Air India Boeing 787-8 operating a flight to London Gatwick crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of 260 people.

(With inputs from agencies)