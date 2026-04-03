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US fighter jet downed over Iran, special forces rescue one crew member

US fighter jet downed over Iran, special forces rescue one crew member

A fighter jet was downed over Iran, and one of the two crew members went missing. Scroll down to read details.

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US-Iran War: As the tensions in West Asia are constantly escalating, a fighter jet in the United States has reportedly been shot down over Iran. According to the officials from the United States, one of the two crew members was rescued, and one was still missing. However, efforts are underway to locate the second crew member. The incident now marks a major rise in the ongoing escalations between the two countries.

One crew member rescued

The US media reports quoted the officials and said that the special forces of the US have successfully rescued one of the crew members after the fighter jet crashed. The noteworthy point is that the second crew member is still missing, and the search operations for locating him are still happening.

F-15 fighter jet

The aircraft that was affected in the incident is reportedly believed to be an F-15 fighter jet. The fighter jet has two crew members, one of whom is a pilot and the other an officer of the weapons system. What makes the situation even more serious is that it’s the first such instance in which a US fighter jet was affected in such a manner.

The Iranian media claimed that the aircraft, which was shot down, was an advanced F-35 fighter jet. However, the US sources and analysts later suggested that, as seen in the images and videos, the aircraft looks more like an F-15E aircraft. The same was reported by CNN.

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Current Report on X reported, “A Western security official told Israeli broadcaster Kan that one of the two pilots from the downed US F-15 fighter jet has been recovered from southern Iran.”

Iran claims responsibility

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) mentioned that it was shot down with the help of air defence systems. Alongside this, the strike reportedly happened in the early morning hours.

“The fate of the fighter jet is unclear and under investigation, and the likelihood of its crash is very high,” as stated by the IRGC.

The officials of Iran have reportedly asked the civilians of the area to find the crew member who has gone missing. The local authorities, according to reports, have said that anyone who aids in finding the missing member of the crew may be rewarded.

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