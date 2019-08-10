New York: US financier Jeffrey Epstein has committed suicide in prison, AFP reported on Saturday. He was serving his jail term on charges of trafficking underage girls for sex.

Epstein was accused of paying girls under the age of 18 to perform sex acts at his Manhattan and Florida mansions between 2002 and 2005.

According to an AFP report, Epstein hanged himself, and his body was found today morning.

His death comes a day after unsealed documents in New York revealed the extent of his abuse of young women at his home in Palm Beach, New York and the Virgin Islands.

He was arrested on July 6 after landing in New Jersey on his private jet.

In July, he was found semi-conscious in his cell with injuries to his neck. He was treated at a nearby hospital, reports say, before being returned to his cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Centre.

