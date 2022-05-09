New Delhi: US First Lady Jill Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine and met Ukranian counterpart Olena Zelenska on the occasion of Mother’s Day to show support for the embattled nation amid war by Russia. became the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zelenska’s public appearance was her first since since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.Also Read - Ukraine Releases Footage Of Drone Destroying Russian Ship Near Snake Island In Black Sea | Watch

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day. I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine,” the US first lady told Zelenska, according to a report by Associated Press.

Taking to Twitter, Jill Biden shared a heartwarming picture with Olena Zelenska and said her “heart” was with the Ukrainian first lady. “On this Mother’s Day, my heart is with you, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and all of the brave and resilient mothers of Ukraine,” Jill Biden tweeted.

Jill Biden spent about two hours in Ukraine, traveling by vehicle to the town of Uzhhorod, about a 10-minute drive from a Slovakian border village where she had toured a border processing facility. The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Zalenska arrived first and waited in her black SUV until Jill Biden arrived in similar fashion. The women stepped out of their vehicles and embraced, with Jill Biden — who wore a wrist corsage for Mother’s Day — handing over a bouquet of flowers before they entered the school.

Meanwhile, Zelenska thanked Biden for her “courageous act” and said, “We understand what it takes for the US first lady to come here during a war when military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day — even today.”