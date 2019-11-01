New Delhi: Four people were injured and several more were injured after mass shooting erupted at a Halloween party in the city of Orinda outside San Francisco, California, late Thursday night, local media and authorities reported.

According to reports, the shooting took place outside a rental in the Orinda Hills area of the city. Quoting Orinda police chief David Cook, local media reported that when police arrived on the scene, around 100 people were found in attendance at the party.

In a tweet, the Contra Costa County sheriff’s office said, “Orinda homicide update-four fatalities, several injuries.”

Orinda homicide update – four fatalities, several injuries. More details coming. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) November 1, 2019

Reports also stated that the California Highway Patrol had to be called to the scene to manage the crowd at the site. The police is reported to have been unable to control the said crowd.

The party is said to have been an ‘AirBNB mansion party’ as social media posts claimed that such a party had been advertised for Thursday night.

The shooting comes just days after three people were killed and nine injured in a similar incident in Long Beach, near Los Angeles, on Tuesday.

Several incidents of mass shooting have been reported from across the US in the last few years, leading to calls for tighter gun control laws. In 2018, the famous ‘March For Our Lives‘ protests were held by students across the country to prevent gun violence in the United States.