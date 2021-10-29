Georgia: The US state of Georgia has declared November 1 Kannada Language and Rajyotsava Day after multiple representations by resident Kannadigas. The proclamation, signed by Georgia Governor Brian P Kemp, came after a push from the Kannadiga community under the banner of Nrupatunga Kannada Koota.Also Read - Kannada Rajyotsava 2018: Karnataka to Celebrate Its 61st Foundation Day on November 1

The Atlanta-based Nrupatunga Kannada Koota, which worked to get the proclamation, said in its Facebook post that Georgia had become the first state in the U.S. to issue such a proclamation for Kannada. The Koota thanked Governor Kemp for bestowing the honour.

“Kannada is one of the longest-surviving classical languages, with a rich literature and etymological formations, unique to its language and inscriptions dating back to 450 BCE,” the proclamation noted.

A Governor’s proclamation is a ceremonial document issued on behalf of the state. Georgia has one of the biggest Indian diaspora in the U.S, The Hindu reported.

It said that the Kannadiga community of Georgia was educating future generations in their language through three local schools in the greater Atlanta area and through events organised by the Nrupatunga Kannada Koota.

“Kannada language has been recognised with Biliteracy Seal Outreach in Heritage Languages from the Georgia Department of Education.”

According to reports, Georgia is home to around 2,000 Kannada-speaking families and the Nrupatunga Kannada Koota, with around 500 members, has been the most active linguistic and cultural group in the region for the last five decades.

Proclamations are issued at the discretion of the Governor as a courtesy to Georgia residents to recognise a day, week, or month for a cause of significant statewide interest, the Georgia Governor’s website said.

It also said that all proclamations required an in-state sponsor or suggested language. “These documents are strictly honorary and are not legally binding,” it said.

The proclamation said that the Kannadiga community had contributed to the state in medicine, engineering, research, law, language, culture, and tradition, as well as enriching Georgia’s economy.

The proclamation also acknowledges the Georgia Kannada community’s efforts to educate its future generations in Kannada through three local schools where working professionals devote time to teach the language.