US gives 24-hours ultimatum to Iran to publicly declare Strait of Hormuz open, says ‘won’t attack ships’

The latest warning came after Trump announced that the 60-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran had ended. Both countries have accused each other of breaking the terms of the agreement signed last month.

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Trump says US may charge Hormuz transit fees if Iran Deal is not completed(Photo Credit: x.com/WhiteHouse)

The United States has reportedly given Iran 24 hours to publicly confirm that it will keep the Strait of Hormuz open for commercial shipping and stop attacking merchant vessels, according to an Axios report. The report said Washington warned Iran that it could face serious consequences if it failed to make the commitment. US officials also said alternative plans are ready if diplomatic efforts do not succeed.

According to Axios, the message was delivered directly to Iran as well as through regional mediators. One US official said Iran is expected to make its position clear within a day, warning that failure to do so could lead to a difficult situation.

The Trump administration reportedly wants Iran to publicly assure the international community that commercial ships can pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz and that attacks on merchant vessels will stop.

A US official quoted in the report said Washington also expects Iran to admit, either directly or indirectly, that its recent actions were a mistake. The official added that the US wants Iran to declare that all shipping routes through the strait will remain open and free for commercial traffic.

The report further said US officials believe Iran broke last month’s memorandum of understanding by targeting commercial ships, which was followed by two rounds of retaliatory strikes by the United States.

Ceasefire between US and Iran ends

The latest warning came after Trump announced that the 60-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran had ended. Both countries have accused each other of breaking the terms of the agreement signed last month.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran had asked to continue talks, but the United States had made it clear that the ceasefire was no longer in effect.

The agreement had included assurances that commercial ships would be able to pass freely through the Strait of Hormuz. It also laid out a plan for wider discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme. However, the deal has come under pressure after fresh clashes between the two countries.

Earlier this week, the United States launched retaliatory strikes on around 90 locations inside Iran after accusing Tehran of attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes during normal times.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes targeted Iran’s air defence systems, coastal surveillance facilities, missile and drone storage sites, naval assets and military logistics infrastructure along the country’s coastline.