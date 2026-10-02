US gives big update on India-US trade deal as talks reach crucial stage; Will Trump and PM Modi hold another call soon?

India-US trade negotiations are nearing the final stage, but a deal is not expected immediately. US Trade Representative said both countries are working to resolve key issues, with another call between Trump and PM Modi possible soon to review progress.

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PM Modi and US President Trump (PTI)

The proposed trade deal between India and the United States is moving towards its final stage, but an agreement is not expected immediately, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Milwaukee, Greer said both countries were working to resolve the remaining issues. He added that officials from India and the US were continuing discussions to bring the negotiations to a close.

Greer said he had a positive and productive conversation with India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during the meeting. He described the talks as constructive and said both sides were making efforts to settle the outstanding matters. “Our staff is meeting right now, since they’re in the country and we’re here,” Greer told reporters.

He said the negotiations were nearing the end, using the American expression “short strokes” to describe the stage of the discussions. However, he made it clear that the two countries were not yet ready to announce a final agreement.

Modi-Trump call may give fresh direction to trade talks

Greer’s remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Asked whether the conversation had helped move the trade negotiations forward, Greer described the leaders’ call as constructive.

He also indicated that Trump and Modi could speak again soon to review the progress made by their negotiating teams and discuss the remaining issues.

“My sense is that the president and the prime minister may have another call very soon on this, just to assess progress and where we are,” Greer said.

According to Greer, the two sides have identified the main areas where differences remain and are working to find solutions. However, he did not share details about these issues or give a deadline for completing the deal.

India and US continue efforts to finalise trade agreement

Both governments have been negotiating a bilateral trade agreement aimed at improving market access and addressing trade-related concerns.

On Wednesday, Modi and Trump reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest.

India and the US, in February, announced the finalisation of the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). However, changes in the tariff landscape in the US have led to further negotiations on the pact.

India and the US have also been discussing ways to improve opportunities for businesses and exporters in both countries. However, differences over trade conditions and market access have made the negotiations challenging.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held several meetings with trade officials from other countries on the sidelines of the G20 gathering in Milwaukee as India continued its discussions with international partners.

Greer’s latest comments suggest that negotiations are continuing, but the final outcome will depend on how both sides resolve the remaining differences. For now, neither a completion date nor an announcement of a final deal has been confirmed.